The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Controversial Labor vote under way

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 26, 2020 11:42
Among the 3,840 Labor activists eligible to cast ballots in Sunday's Labor convention, 1341 already cast ballots in the first hour of online voting, which will continue until 8pm.
The Labor activists are expected to vote in favor of the party entering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, despite promises from Labor leader Amir Peretz that he would not take the party into a Netayahu-led government.An internal Labor court rejected a petition from Labor MK Merav Michaeli to postpone the vote because it was called too hastily and not enough of the activists were aware of it. Michaeli, who opposes entering the government, also protested that the vote asks activists whether they are in favor of an agreement Peretz reached with Blue and White and not about entering a government that will initially be led by Netanyahu.
Michaeli’s lawyers wrote that Blue and White’s coalition deals with both Likud and Labor must be presented to Labor members before they vote. The lawyers also asked for the voting to be overseen by a retired judge, with representatives from both camps as observers.
A spokeswoman for Michaeli said she was already aware of improprieties in the voting.
Iran reports 60 new coronavirus deaths, bringing toll to 5,710
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 01:10 PM
El Al offers one-off flights to Paris and London, and from Miami
Coronavirus: Number of deaths in Israel reaches 200
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:55 PM
Yair Lapid: Blue and White signed off on crushing Israeli democracy
  • By ARIK BENDER
  • 04/26/2020 12:52 PM
Quadcopter infiltrates Israel from Gaza, returns to Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:47 PM
Aviv Kochavi: Lockdown decision is difficult but justified
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:38 PM
Health Ministry official: Coronavirus considerations not entirely medical
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:27 PM
South Korea's large churches reopen with new restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:24 PM
Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew, but keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:23 PM
Spain reports 288 new coronavirus deaths, lowest number in over a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:19 PM
Tokyo reports 72 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:16 PM
Malaysia reports 38 new coronavirus, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:13 PM
Indonesia reports 275 new coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:11 PM
Russia coronavirus case tally passes 80,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:08 PM
No remaining cases in hospitals in Wuhan, says Chinese health official
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 11:46 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by