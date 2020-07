The number of serious coronavirus patients has surpassed 300, the Health Ministry reported Thursday evening.Some 28,711 people have the virus, among them 302 serious patients, including 83 who are intubated.The death toll rose to 440.Some 2,033 people were infected in only one day on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said Thursday. Another 1,022 were diagnosed with the virus between midnight at 7 p.m.