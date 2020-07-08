Coronavirus: Buses to hold 30 passengers, run until 10 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 8, 2020 10:45
Transportation Minister Miri Regev reached an agreement with the Health Ministry and National Security Council on Wednesday to allow buses to run at 50% capacity and only until 10 p.m.
Inner-city buses will be allowed to transport 32 passengers, while intercity buses will be allowed to carry 30 passengers. 50 passengers will be allowed on articulated buses (the buses that are connected in the middle by an accordion-type joint).
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com