Israel's Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash criticized the High Court's ruling allowing the entry to Israelis in order to vote, saying it will increase COVID-19 morbidity rates and heighten the risk from dangerous variants of the virus.

The commissioner said in a statement that "We have taken many steps to prevent this, and it is a pity that we are now putting people at risk. The High Court's decision may bring the State of Israel closer to a wave of high morbidity right now."