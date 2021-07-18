Coronavirus Commissioner: 'Now is not the time to fly'

Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash told reporters at a press conference on Sunday that the Health Ministry recommends Israelis keep their overseas ventures to a minimum, saying "now is not the time to fly" and emphasizing that only essential trips should be made, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Prof. Ash also said that the ministry would, in the coming days, recommend that the "happy badge" being issued for large gatherings and weddings be expanded to a full 'green passport.'