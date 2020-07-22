Will gyms open? Shasha-Biton, gov't officials in meetings to decide

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, the head of the Knesset coronavirus committee, is meeting Wednesday with government officials and the Health Ministry to try to agree on an outline for gyms and tourist attractions before the weekend. The committee was supposed to convene today to vote on opening gyms and was likely going to repeal the government’s decision.

Members of the committee expressed upset at their leader’s decision to meet with the government.

“I made every effort to get the coronavirus committee to meet today and vote on opening gyms, studios, zooms, museums and other attractions within the confines of the Purple Ribbon directives,’ said MK Yulia Malinovsky. “Unfortunately, this will not happen. We missed an opportunity.”

The Knesset coronavirus committee on Tuesday overturned the government’s decision to close restaurants and revert them to takeaway and delivery only. The government was willing to allow seating of up to 50 people in open space, but the committee would not accept that option.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported the highest number of new patients in a single day - 1,977 on Tuesday.