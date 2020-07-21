Knesset approves: Restaurants to continue operating as usual

The decision to leave restaurants open came on a day when the infection rate in Israel is among the highest since the start of the pandemic - close to 7%.

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday that 1,855 people tested positive on Monday and that 260 were in serious condition. More people have died as well, bringing the country’s death toll to 422.

"The government had brought an excellent compromise to the restaurateurs, we were working to help them work according to the circumstances,” said coalition chairman Mickey Zohar in response to the Knesset’s decision. “Unfortunately, the committee chairwoman fell into the trap set by the opposition.”

He said Tuesday’s decision is “tainted by populism, which defeated common sense. I regret the dangerous decision and we will act to correct it soon.”



Restaurants were told that they had to close Tuesday at 5 a.m. since the government's decision had not yet changed. Now, of course, they can reopen. Many restaurateurs are expected to attend a demonstration outside the prime minister's residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem Tuesday to protest the chaos.



Also on Tuesday, the committee is also expected to discuss the fate of the country’s gyms, which have been closed since Friday.

The Knesset coronavirus committee once again pushed back against the government and shut down its decision to revert restaurants to takeaway and delivery only. The committee’s decision is to allow restaurants to continue to operate according to the status quo.Seven committee members voted in favor, three opposed. Members of Blue and White abstained.Committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton explained that on Monday it became clear that the government was willing to open restaurants for outdoor seating only with up to 50 patrons at a time. The committee wanted to allow restaurants to operate inside seating, as well, at 25% to 35% occupancy. The government would not budge.“We need guidelines that the public can understand,” Shasha-Biton said. “The public is our key partner in the war against the virus… The committee recognizes the seriousness of its responsibility and believes in the importance of dialogue with the government.”