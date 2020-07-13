The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus committee votes against Netanyahu, reopens gyms, pools

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein had moments earlier announced that swimming pools would open but not gyms.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 13, 2020 14:45
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with ministers to discuss the proposed restrictions on ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, July 13, 2020 (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with ministers to discuss the proposed restrictions on ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, July 13, 2020
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Just moments after the prime minister’s spokesperson announced that Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein decided to allow outdoor pools to reopen under stricter requirements but to leave gyms closed, the Knesset coronavirus committee refuted their decision and voted in favor of allowing both kind of facilities to start operating again.
The Knesset coronavirus committee was scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. and was expected to vote on whether or not to reopen gyms and public pools after a heated debate Sunday and on the backdrop of yet another spike in cases.
However, the prime minister asked coronavirus cabinet chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton to reject the proposed opening of swimming pools and gyms, according to Israeli media. Sources from the Knesset said that the meeting of the committee was delayed due to Netanyahu’s attempts to persuade on Sasha-Biton to follow his request.
Earlier in the day, the head of the Labs Workers’ Unions Esther Admon warned that labs performing coronavirus tests are on the verge of collapsing.
The number of daily tests has significantly increased compared to the first wave in March/April. Between 20,000 and 30,000 tests have been performed every day in the country in the past few weeks.
“All labs are in crisis, we are not going to get to the winter,” she said during a meeting of the State Comptroller committee at The Knesset, as reported by the Hebrew website Ynet. “There is an overload, and we can’t recruit workers.”
While usually the Health Ministry releases data on coronavirus patients every morning and evening, no new numbers had been released as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Earlier in the day, Netanyahu met with Interior Minister Arye Deri and Housing Minister Ya'acov Litzman, leaders of the ultra-Orthodox Sephardi and Ashkenazi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, to discuss the lockdown imposed on several ultra-Orthodox towns and neighborhoods around the country.
In the previous days, protesters in some of the areas clashed violently with the police.
During the meeting, it was agreed that the designation of further restricted areas will be discussed with the leaders of the ultra-Orthodox sector.


