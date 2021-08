Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka warned the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Wednesday that Israel "is at war," as 95 patients are in critical condition and 17 are on ECMO machines.

"I believe we are at war, our infection rates are rising day by day. The data from this morning are not data that can be relied on to say 'maybe.' This 'maybe' is worth the lives of the citizens of Israel," said Zarka.