Coronavirus in Israel: 14,293 students, 2,465 teachers infected

Some 10,243 of the 14,293 students (71.5%) who are infected with active the novel coronavirus reside in "red zones," - areas with high infection rates, Israel's Education Ministry reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Kindergarten students have continued to see infection rates below their relative size in the general population, while and elementary, secondary and special education institutions have continued to see the opposite effect.

Despite this data, only 29 schools out of a total 5,000 (0.58%) have closed, while 1,038 of the total 21,000 kindergartens (4.94%) have closed so far.