On Wednesday, 1,496 people in Israel tested positive for the novel coronavirus out of 78,854 people tested, showing a further decline in the positivity rate as it reaches 1.8%.As of Thursday, 579 people are hospitalized in serious condition, and 196 are on respirators. A total of 6,062 Israelis have died from the pandemic.Some 5,158,059 Israelis have received the first vaccine dose, and 4,421,370 have already received their second.