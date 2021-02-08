Coronavirus in Israel: 178,204 new job seekers since start of lockdown

Some 2,130 new job seekers joined the employment market in Israel on Monday, bringing the total number of registered job seekers to 178,204 since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, according to a Monday morning update by the Israeli Employment Service (IES).Some 136,622 (78.8%) of those registered are on unpaid leave, 34,279 were fired and 7,303 quit. In the past day, 1,193 workers were fired or quit.Some 67% of the job seekers are women, with 118,897 women becoming job seekers since the lockdown began.