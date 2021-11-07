Israel is looking into data regarding the new coronavirus drug developed by Pfizer and into the question of securing its supply, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday while opening the cabinet meeting, just as the Health Ministry announced that a decision on the approval of vaccination for children ages 5-11 will be made on Wednesday.

“If the drug is approved for use it will be another significant tool in fighting the pandemic, along with vaccines for everyone and test accessibility tests, for everyone, all the time,” he added. “There may be good news regarding a drug to treat COVID-19,” Bennett said. “Already during the weekend, I asked our system to study the issue of the new drug in-depth and to examine procurement for the State of Israel.“If the drug is approved for use it will be another significant tool in fighting the pandemic, along with vaccines for everyone and test accessibility tests, for everyone, all the time,” he added.

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER)

On Friday, Pfizer – which also manufactures the vaccine used in Israel – announced that its antiviral pill Paxlovid cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease in their clinical trial.

The company added that it plans to submit the data to the US Food and Drug Administration before November 25.