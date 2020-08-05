Coronavirus in Israel: 24,866 active cases, over 100 intubated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 5, 2020 11:33
The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning that there are currently 24,866 active cases of coronavirus out of 76,763 altogether confirmed cases.A total of 564 people died from the novel virus, while 104 people are currently intubated.
