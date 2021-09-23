The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Unvaccinated patients are straining hospitals - Ash

There are about 50 ECMO machines in the country, currently at capacity with over half of them are occupied by corona patients.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 11:00
A PARAMEDIC transports a COVID-19 patient to Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, in April 2020. (photo credit: CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS)
A PARAMEDIC transports a COVID-19 patient to Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, in April 2020.
(photo credit: CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS)
Unvaccinated individuals are straining the Israeli hospital system, Health Ministry’s Director General Prof. Nachman Ash said Thursday.
In the past few days, Israel has been suffering from a shortage of ECMO machines - special ventilators capable of replacing the work of both the lungs and the heart of a patient – mainly due to the lack of enough personnel to operate them.
“The shortage is mainly due to the lack of medical staff, especially in intensive care,” Ash told the Israeli news site Ynet. “We are still finding a place for everyone but if the numbers go up, we'll have to make tough decisions.”
“Serious morbidity today is mainly found among the unvaccinated, they are burdening the hospitals,” he added.  
As of Thursday morning, Israel had 723 serious patients, a number similar to that of previous days, with 253 of them considered in critical conditions and almost 200 on ventilators.
According to reports in Israeli media, there are about 50 ECMO machines in the country, currently at capacity with over half of them are occupied by corona patients.
While over 6 million individuals have received at least one shot and some 3.12 million have already gotten a booster, there are still about 900,000 people eligible for a vaccine who have chosen not to take it.
Some 5,921 new cases were identified on Wednesday, with 5.6% of the 113,000 people screened returning a positive result.
The number of daily cases has varied greatly in the past two weeks because of the effect of the holidays, with the number of tests performed ranging between 55,000 and 185,000. The result was as few as 3,000 to over 10,000 virus carriers identified in a single day.
“We need to consider limiting gatherings, the cabinet needs to sit down and discuss this,” Ash said. "I would cap large gatherings, including in soccer fields so that there would not be more than 400 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.”


Tags hospital Coronavirus COVID-19 Nachman Ash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must be accountable for violence against protesters - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by