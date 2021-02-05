Coronavirus in Israel: 7,168 new cases on Thurs, 8.8% of tests positive

Some 7,168 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed on Thursday, out of 84,060 sick, the Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.Some 1,094 are in serious condition, with 395 in critical condition, and 326 intubated. The positivity rate is continuing its slow downward trend, at 8.8%.More than 3 million people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Thursday's numbers. Close to 2 million have received their second.On Thursday, 46 Israelis died from the virus. The death toll stands at 5,019.