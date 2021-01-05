Coronavirus in Israel: 8,368 new daily cases, 7.4% positivity rate

Israel's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that 8,368 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Monday, out of a total 114,784 tests performed, resulting in a 7.4% positivity rate.

There are 59,376 active cases in the country, 1,408 of whom are hospitalized. 983 are isolating at coronavirus hotels, while the rest are isolating at home.

Of those hospitalized, 828 are classified as being in serious condition, 204 of whom are intubated. The death toll rose by 38 on Monday, the highest one-day rise since October.