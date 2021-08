Some 8,646 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Monday, the highest daily number since February, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning. Some 6.2% of the tests conducted on Monday returned positive.

Of those infected, 559 were in serious condition and 89 were on respirators. The death toll stood at 6,694.

As of Tuesday morning, 1,048,767 Israelis had received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.