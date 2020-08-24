Coronavirus in Israel: 962 new cases, death toll rises to 839

Some 962 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Israel on Sunday and two people died overnight, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 103,274 and the death toll to 839.
Some 411 patients were in serious condition and 116 people were on ventilators.
