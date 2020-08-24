The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: 962 new cases, death toll rises to 839

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 24, 2020 10:46
Some 962 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Israel on Sunday and two people died overnight, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 103,274 and the death toll to 839.
Some 411 patients were in serious condition and 116 people were on ventilators.


