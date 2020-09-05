Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the State of Israel and the world, the country passed a difficult milestone: more than 1,000 people have died from the novel virus, the Health Ministry reported Saturday night.Specifically, 12 people died on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,007.Of the 26,283 active patients, 439 were in serious condition, among them 128 who are intubated.Some 2,617 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday and an additional 1,120 between midnight and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.Many of the newly diagnosed are from within the Arab sector. On Saturday, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu visited the Arab town of Daliyat al-Karmel, where he informed resident leaders that each day around 750 Arab patients are diagnosed."Hundreds of Arab citizens may die of corona in the coming weeks," he warned. "It is not an attempt to scare - it is simply the coronavirus. It is impossible to continue like this, it is impossible to spend and live as usual."