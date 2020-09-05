Coronavirus in Israel: Outbreaks reported in schools in multiple cities

In Modi'in, a student in second-grade at the Ramon Elementary School was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus, requiring students and teachers in her grade to enter quarantine, according to KAN news. Students entered preventative quarantine after a number of teachers in the Mor and Nitzanim schools in the city were found to be showing symptoms of the virus. A kindergarten in Modi'in was closed after two staff members entered quarantine after their family members were infected with the coronavirus.

In Kfar Saba, the entire 11th grade at the Katznelson High School entered quarantine. Second-grade students at the Green School and staff members at the Tzabar kindergarten also entered quarantine after a teacher's aid was infected with the virus.

In Hadera, four teachers at the Kaplan School were confirmed as infected with the coronavirus. Some 16 staff members and 300 fifth and sixth-grade students entered quarantine, according to KAN news.

In Petah Tikva, seventh and eighth-grade students at the Brenner Middle School entered quarantine after a student in the seventh-grade was confirmed as infected with the virus.

Outbreaks were reported in the education system in multiple cities throughout Israel over the weekend.