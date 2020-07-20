Coronavirus in Israel: Overall cases cross 52k, 1,507 added since midnight

The Health Ministry on Monday reported that 1,507 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel since midnight, bringing the total amount of cases diagnosed in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 52,003.The Ministry also reported that four additional people had died of COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll to 415.In addition, the amount of patients in serious condition has dropped to 264 (7 fewer than yesterday) and the amount of intubated patients has risen to 80 (+6 more than yesterday).