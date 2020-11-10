Coronavirus in schools: 1,366 students infected

Some seven schools and 209 kindergartens were closed due to infection rates.

In kindergartens, 342 children were infected, making up about 4% of all those infected in the overall population.

In elementary schools, 506 students were infected, making up about 6% of all those infected in the overall population.

In middle and high schools, 518 students were infected, making up about 6% of all those infected in the overall population.

In kindergartens for special education, 23 children were infected, making up about 0.28% of all those infected in the overall population.

In special education schools, 44 students were infected, making up about 0.54% of all those infected in the overall population.

Some 1,366 kindergarteners and students were infected with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to an update by the Education Ministry.