Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,406 infected, over 25k fully vaccinated

The IDF reported that as of Monday morning, 2,406 soldiers and IDF civilian employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus, all in light condition.

As of Sunday, 12,549 soldiers and IDF civilian employees are in home isolation.

According to the report, some 117,558 soldiers and IDF civilian employees have received the first dose of one of the two available coronavirus vaccines, and another 25,328 have received their second dose.

In addition, the IDF spokesperson reported the "Alon" epidemiological inquiry system completed some 5,572 investigations on Sunday.