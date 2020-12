521 positive cases of the COVID were reported in the IDF on Sunday.The 521 are in mild condition. These cases include current draftees, permanent workers, and IDF staff. There are 5,636 IDF members in quarantine, by Sunday’s count.The Home Front Command reported on Sunday that it is currently operating 20 corona hotels - 17 for isolations and 3 for patients with the virus.In these hotels, there are 797 patients, and 2,855 people in quarantine.