Coronavirus in the IDF: For first time no soldiers infected

The IDF announced Sunday that there are no soldiers currently sick with the coronavirus, a first since the pandemic broke out last year.Following an intensive vaccination campaign in Israel and within the military “in order to maintain the health of service members and operational competence”, about 80% of troops have been vaccinated.“The vaccination campaign, which was a complex and rapid medical techno-logistical operation, made the IDF the first vaccinated militaries in the world, and today we see another milestone in which the IDF becomes an army without Corona patients,” said the head of the army’s Technology and Logistics division Maj.-Gen. Itzik Turgeman.Chief Medical Officer Brig.-Gen. Prof. Alon Glazberg also applauded the news, saying that it was “a significant milestone in the fight against the virus” and that the medical corps "will continue to keep our finger on the pulse and maintain the health of the service members- for their sake and in order to enable the IDF to carry out its mission in the best possible way."