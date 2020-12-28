The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus lockdown restrictions approved by one vote in Knesset

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 28, 2020 13:43
The Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the restrictions of the lockdown that began Sunday, by a majority of eight to seven. The Yamina party, which voted against the approval of the regulations, said: "This government is opaque, we had to vote against the closure regulations. Throughout the morning we did everything to reach understandings and allow closure with sensitivity to restaurateurs and teaching staff.”
It was decided that restaurants could sell takeaway food in a week if the rate of morbidity falls. 
First case of community spread of UK coronavirus mutation found in Israel
IDF starts a reserve recruiting drill
Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2020 11:55 AM
Azerbaijan says one serviceman killed in attack in Karabakh
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2020 10:23 AM
Ashdod deputy mayor joins Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party
Ramon Prison closed after coronavirus outbreak - report
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,498 new infections, almost 5% of tests positive
Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reports
Suspected murder in Lod: Man shot dead in car
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/28/2020 06:43 AM
South Korea reports first variant of coronavirus found in the UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2020 02:50 AM
Brazil VP tests positive for COVID-19; 344 new deaths recorded
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2020 01:57 AM
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2020 01:32 AM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off coast of Los Lagos, Chile
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/28/2020 12:10 AM
Baseball-Braves great Niekro dead at age 81
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 11:46 PM
US CDC reports 330,901 total deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/27/2020 11:33 PM
