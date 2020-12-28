Coronavirus lockdown restrictions approved by one vote in Knesset

It was decided that restaurants could sell takeaway food in a week if the rate of morbidity falls.

The Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the restrictions of the lockdown that began Sunday, by a majority of eight to seven. The Yamina party, which voted against the approval of the regulations, said: "This government is opaque, we had to vote against the closure regulations. Throughout the morning we did everything to reach understandings and allow closure with sensitivity to restaurateurs and teaching staff.”