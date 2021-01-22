Negative COVID-19 test requirement to enter Israel starts Saturday night

Any person wishing to board a flight to Israel will be required to present the air carrier a negative coronavirus test that was taken within 72 hours of the flight or a vaccination certificate provided by the Health Ministry.The requirement goes into effect at midnight on January 23.A PCR, gold-standard molecular test is required.In addition, any person who leaves Israel before seven days have passed since receiving their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine will be required to enter isolation according to ministry guidelines on their return, the Health Ministry clarified.The rules will apply to all incoming travelers who leave the country for more than 72 hours.Exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis.