The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Friday that 65 new coronavirus patients were reported, bringing the total number of patients to 860. Many of the new patients were residents of the Nablus and Hebron regions.



PA officials will have an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the surge in new patients and how best to address it. Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said on Thursday that the PA is facing a second wave of the novel coronavirus.