Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

The data clearly shows a significant decrease in cases among the population over 60 as a higher rate of them became fully vaccinated.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 19:43
A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
For those who are past two weeks from the second dose, the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has proven to be about 99% effective in preventing hospitalization, serious disease and death, new data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday night showed.
The protocol to administer the Pfizer vaccine involves two injections three weeks apart.
Israel started to administer the vaccine on December 19. The report included the figures collected by the ministry up to February 13. It measured the level of effectiveness of the vaccine both seven days after the second shot – when the immunity is considered to kick in – and another seven days later. The ministry compared the morbidity and mortality rates among those who vaccinated and those who did not.
“Thanks to the strong health care system of the State of Israel, which has enabled us to reach an unparalleled extensive vaccination rate in a short period of time, as well as to our ability to carry out comprehensive epidemiological tracking, we are the first country in the world to  demonstrate the effect of the corona vaccine in the real clinical world,” the ministry’s Director General Chezy Levi commented.
According to the document, a week after the second dose, the jab was 91.8% effective in preventing individuals from contracting the virus, 96.9% from developing symptoms such as fever and respiratory difficulties, and 95.6%, 96.4% and 94.5% against hospitalization, serious illness and death respectively.
In addition, two weeks after the second shot, the efficacy improved even further: 95.8% against contracting the virus, 98% against developing symptoms such as fever and respiratory difficulties, and about 99% against hospitalization, serious illness and death – 98.9%, 99.2% and 98.9%.
The vaccine significantly reduces morbidity and mortality and its effect can be seen in the morbidity data in the country,” Levi said. “Our goal is to continue to vaccinate the entire population over 16, and when the time comes also those under the age of 16, in order to achieve the extensive coverage that will allow us to return to the normal life we all long for.”


