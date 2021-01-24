The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Court asked to cancel 15% payroll levy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 24, 2021 21:25
A petition was submitted to the High Court for the cancellation of the 15% payroll levy for the employment of foreign workers in the construction industry.
The request for the annulment of the levy is based on the claim that the purpose of the levy no longer exists and that there is discrimination against foreign workers employed in the construction industry vis-à-vis foreign workers employed in agriculture.
Eldad Nitzan, chairman of the Foreign Workers’ Manpower Corporations in the Construction Industry at the Chamber of Commerce, said: The state imposes a levy of approximately NIS 350 million per year on the employment of approximately 16,500 foreign workers in the construction industry, while also increasing quotas for foreign workers.


Tags business finance
