The Lod District Court approved on Sunday a plea bargain with Lod resident Rabbi Netanel Deri and convicted him of committing indecent assaults and sodomy against his 13-17 year-old students over many years.Deri was sentenced with six years and 10 months in prison, as well as a fine of NIS 150 thousand to be paid to his three victims.He was ordered by the court to write apology letters to his victims as well.