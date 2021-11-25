The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19: EU recommends 9-month limit on vaccine validity for travel - report

The recommendation comes as Europe experiences a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. 

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 10:33

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 11:16
A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
The European Union will propose a nine-month time limit on COVID-19 vaccine validity for travel into the bloc and will also suggest prioritizing vaccinated travelers, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The EU will also recommend countries reopen from January 10 to all those who have used vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, the report said, citing a document seen by Bloomberg. 
An announcement on the proposals, which cover travel from outside the EU, is expected later on Thursday, the report said.
The news came at a time when the EU's public health agency European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) suggested that COVID-19 vaccine boosters should be considered for all adults, in a major change to the agency's guidance.
On Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also suggested that the EU make COVID booster shots a condition for travel across the bloc.
Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER) Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER)
The recommendation comes as Europe experiences a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. 
In early November, Germany saw record levels of COVID-19 as cases rose at an alarming rate.
“Immunity will be reached,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a Berlin news conference, according to The New York Times. “The question is whether it’s via vaccination or infection, and we explicitly recommend the path via vaccination.”
He further warned that, by winter, “just about everyone in Germany will probably be either vaccinated, recovered or dead.”
On Monday, Austria went into full lockdown, the BBC reported, after previously instituting a lockdown for those unvaccinated aganst the coronavirus.


