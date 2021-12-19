COVID-19 in Israel: 372 new cases, 81 in serious condition

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

A total of 372 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.Currently, 81 Israelis are in serious condition, 39 of whom are on ventilators.The death toll currently stands at 8,232.A total of 4,152,521 Israelis have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,823,587 have gotten two and 6,446,980 have gotten one.