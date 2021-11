A total of 498 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, out of 79,530 tests taken.There are currently 164 patients in serious condition, 106 of whom are on respirators.The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic currently stands at 8,123.A total of 3,991,207 Israelis have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,744,458 receiving the second dose and 6,248,565 having gotten the first dose.