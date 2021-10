A total of 810 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, out of 80,684 tests taken.

There are currently 279 patients in serious condition, 150 of whom are on respirators.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic currently stands at 8,049.

A total of 3,906,905 Israelis have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,715,624 receiving the second dose and 6,219,981 having gotten the first dose.