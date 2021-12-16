The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Case of COVID Omicron variant found in Knesset - 21 people in quarantine

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have also been isolated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 15:28

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2021 16:25
A discussion in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on December 6, 2021 (photo credit: DANNY SHEMTOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
A discussion in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on December 6, 2021
(photo credit: DANNY SHEMTOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
A Knesset security guard tested positive for the COVID Omicron variant on Thursday, the Knesset spokesperson said. The last time the individual was at the Knesset was December 12.
The Health Ministry carried out an epidemiological investigation revealing that the individual came in contact with 21 people, including MK Meir Porush. All of them entered isolation.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have also been isolated after they each came back from trips abroad and infected individuals were discovered to have been on their flights.
The number of Omicron cases has not been updated by the Health Ministry since Wednesday when there were 89 cases and more than 150 people highly suspicious of carrying the variant.
To help stop the spread of infection, the government on Wednesday night extended the country’s travel restrictions until December 29. The Health Ministry also recommended adding seven new states to its list of red countries beginning December 19.
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Airport Authority said that passengers returning from the United Arab Emirates, France and Spain, which have direct flights into Israel, will now land at Terminal 1 to avoid passenger’s mixing with travelers from orange countries, which are less infectious. 
All passengers arriving from red countries will be asked to sign a contract at the airport that they will enter isolation for seven days. Anyone who refuses to sign will be transported to a coronavirus hotel along with unvaccinated passengers. 
At one point on Thursday, an announcement began circulating that the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee had revoked the recommendation to add the UAE to the list of red countries. However, the item was false, the Health Ministry stressed. The latest list of red countries has not yet been brought before the Knesset. 
Finally, the children’s vaccination campaign is continuing across Israel, especially in the periphery, where kids are being offered to vaccinate in schools. 
So far, more than 7,000 students have been jabbed in their schools, according to the Health Ministry. In general, 7% of children who turned five this year have been jabbed and 11% of those between the ages of 6 and 11.
There were 741 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said Thursday. There were 80 patients in serious condition, including 42 who were intubated. 
This is a developing story.


