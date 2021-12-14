The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett enters isolation after contact with COVID patient

Bennett was returning from his trip to the UAE yesterday when it was discovered Tuesday morning that a person present was a verified coronavirus virus carrier.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 10:08

Updated: DECEMBER 14, 2021 10:23
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, December 5, 2021. (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, December 5, 2021.
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, alongside his entourage, was forced to enter isolation after someone who was on his flight tested positive for COVID-19.
Bennett was returning from his trip to the UAE yesterday when it was discovered Tuesday morning that a person present on the flight was a verified coronavirus carrier.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) contacted the Ministry of Health for instructions once it was made aware that an infected person had been on the flight.
Bennet and all members of his UAE entourage are currently in solitary confinement and will perform another PCR test tomorrow.
Naftali Bennett shakes hands with the UAE’s leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)Naftali Bennett shakes hands with the UAE’s leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Bennett had returned from a historic meeting with the Emirati Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday.
Bennett's infection comes amidst fears of the spread of the Omicron variant in Israel.
744 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 90 patients in serious condition, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.
Of those infected, 48 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 8,223.
This is a developing story.


