The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Despite Omicron COVID variant fears, new cases remain low in Israel

169 cases of the virus were diagnosed in Israel on Saturday. One case of the Omicron variant was detected and several others are being investigated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 10:16

Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 11:53
The nearly empty arrivals hall after the government barred tourists from entering the country, on November 28, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The nearly empty arrivals hall after the government barred tourists from entering the country, on November 28, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The number of new coronavirus cases in Israel has remained low, even as at least one case of the Omicron variant was detected in the country and several suspicious cases are under investigation.
The Health Ministry said late Saturday night they were investigating seven cases of the variant. Overnight, five more suspicious cases reportedly were located.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
The authorities are still working on locating 12 out of 28 passengers who traveled to Eilat on the same bus with the woman identified as the first person infected with the variant in Israel, Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said before the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee on Sunday.
On Saturday night, the coronavirus cabinet approved the employment of tracking tools by the Shin Bet – Israel’s internal security service – to locate people exposed to a verified case, as one of the measures to prevent the variant from spreading in the country.
In addition, the cabinet slapped on a set of new travel restrictions and constricted the number of people allowed in an event before requiring Green Passes in an effort to stop the variant from spreading. The most abrupt shift is that the cabinet voted to ban foreigners from entering Israel for two weeks while Pfizer and Moderna evaluate the effectiveness of their COVID vaccines against Omicron.
The government is expected to confirm the cabinet’s recommendations today.  
Israelis leaving the country ahead of possible new restrictions due to the Omicron variant, on November 28, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israelis leaving the country ahead of possible new restrictions due to the Omicron variant, on November 28, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Preis said that one of the problems with tourists is that the Health Ministry often does not succeed in contacting them if their PCR test is positive, as it was the case of the woman who traveled to Eilat, who had traveled to Israel from Malawi.
There were only 169 people diagnosed with the virus over Shabbat, the Health Ministry reported. Some 128 people are in serious condition, including 73 who are intubated.
Health officials have been monitoring the country’s reproduction rate or “R” and reporting an increase in the rate of infection. However, the R fell slightly over the weekend from 1.08 to 1.05 on Sunday morning.
The R signifies the number of people a sick person will infect. Experts understand that it must hold under 1 to ensure the virus is not spreading.
Meanwhile, the number of cases of the Omicron variant continues to spike across the world and especially in Africa.
Cases were identified in the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy on Saturday night. It has also been identified in Belgium and Hong Kong, in addition of course to Israel.
In South Africa, where the variant was first identified, there has been a striking increase in cases, according to data provided by the Reuters coronavirus tracker. The average number of new infections reported each day in South Africa rises by more than 3,900 over the last 3 weeks.
COVID-19 infections are increasing in South Africa, with 4,196 new infections reported on average each day, the tracker showed.
Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, November 28, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, November 28, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
There have been 2,958,548 infections and 89,791 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.
In all of Africa, there have been 8,713,000 cases recorded and 223,00 COVID-related deaths. But the country has low rates of coronavirus testing, so health experts assume that the numbers are inaccurate.
Vaccination rates are extremely low in Africa, which has led to the development of several variants. In some countries, less than 1% of citizens are inoculated.
The Omicron variant comes at a pivotal time for Israel, which just launched its nationwide children’s vaccination campaign last week. So far, about 3% of 6-11 year olds have been vaccinated and 2% of eligible five-year-olds.


Tags south africa COVID-19 Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by