Despite Omicron COVID variant fears, new cases remain low in Israel

The number of new coronavirus cases in Israel has remained low, even as at least one case of the Omicron variant was detected in the country and several suspicious cases are under investigation.

The Health Ministry said late Saturday night they were investigating seven cases of the variant. Overnight, five more suspicious cases reportedly were located.

The authorities are still working on locating 12 out of 28 passengers who traveled to Eilat on the same bus with the woman identified as the first person infected with the variant in Israel, Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said before the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee on Sunday.

On Saturday night, the coronavirus cabinet approved the employment of tracking tools by the Shin Bet – Israel’s internal security service – to locate people exposed to a verified case, as one of the measures to prevent the variant from spreading in the country.

In addition, the cabinet slapped on a set of new travel restrictions and constricted the number of people allowed in an event before requiring Green Passes in an effort to stop the variant from spreading. The most abrupt shift is that the cabinet voted to ban foreigners from entering Israel for two weeks while Pfizer and Moderna evaluate the effectiveness of their COVID vaccines against Omicron.

The government is expected to confirm the cabinet’s recommendations today.

Israelis leaving the country ahead of possible new restrictions due to the Omicron variant, on November 28, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Preis said that one of the problems with tourists is that the Health Ministry often does not succeed in contacting them if their PCR test is positive, as it was the case of the woman who traveled to Eilat, who had traveled to Israel from Malawi.

There were only 169 people diagnosed with the virus over Shabbat, the Health Ministry reported. Some 128 people are in serious condition, including 73 who are intubated.

Health officials have been monitoring the country’s reproduction rate or “R” and reporting an increase in the rate of infection. However, the R fell slightly over the weekend from 1.08 to 1.05 on Sunday morning.

The R signifies the number of people a sick person will infect. Experts understand that it must hold under 1 to ensure the virus is not spreading.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of the Omicron variant continues to spike across the world and especially in Africa.

Cases were identified in the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy on Saturday night. It has also been identified in Belgium and Hong Kong, in addition of course to Israel.

In South Africa, where the variant was first identified, there has been a striking increase in cases, according to data provided by the Reuters coronavirus tracker. The average number of new infections reported each day in South Africa rises by more than 3,900 over the last 3 weeks.

COVID-19 infections are increasing in South Africa, with 4,196 new infections reported on average each day, the tracker showed.

Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, November 28, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

There have been 2,958,548 infections and 89,791 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

In all of Africa, there have been 8,713,000 cases recorded and 223,00 COVID-related deaths. But the country has low rates of coronavirus testing, so health experts assume that the numbers are inaccurate.

Vaccination rates are extremely low in Africa, which has led to the development of several variants. In some countries, less than 1% of citizens are inoculated.

The Omicron variant comes at a pivotal time for Israel, which just launched its nationwide children’s vaccination campaign last week. So far, about 3% of 6-11 year olds have been vaccinated and 2% of eligible five-year-olds.