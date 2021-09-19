The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

COVID: Children to be tested before they return to school after Sukkot

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 12:32
Before they return to school after the Sukkot holiday break, children in grades 1-6 will need to undergo a coronavirus rapid test as they did ahead of the beginning of the school year, the coronavirus cabinet decided on Sunday, as Israel registered an increase in serious patients, whose number stood at 726 the highest in September.
The decision will need to receive final approval from the Knesset Education Committee.
Currently, there are about 44,000 schoolchildren infected with the virus, as well as 92,000 in isolation after being exposed to a verified case. In the past few days, the number of students in quarantine was as high as 120,000.
Ahead of September 1, at least 8,000 infected students were identified thanks to the required test, which helped keeping several tens our thousands in their classrooms.
Turkish President Erdogan to meet Greek PM in New York
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2021 12:46 PM
Lapid discusses Gaza' economy for security' plan with Egyptian FM
Boxing star Manny Pacquiao nominated as Philippines president
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/19/2021 11:43 AM
COVID in the IDF: 2,362 infected, one in serious condition
COVID in Israel: 7,445 new cases, 6.21% of tests positive
Hamas launches rocket from Gaza into ocean in experiment - report
Disabled activists protest, block trains
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/19/2021 08:29 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Syrian gas pipeline
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2021 10:20 PM
Molotov Cocktails thrown at two girls in Ramle
Portugal approves entry of vaccinated and recovered Israelis
Lebanon parliament speaker says Israel 'violating Lebanese sovereignty'
Palestinians arrested crossing Gaza border into Israel
Abu Dhabi cancels COVID-19 entry testing for UAE travelers
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2021 11:21 AM
Israeli nearly drowns in Ashdod beach, in serious condition
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/18/2021 06:21 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by