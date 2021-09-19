COVID: Children to be tested before they return to school after Sukkot

Before they return to school after the Sukkot holiday break, children in grades 1-6 will need to undergo a coronavirus rapid test as they did ahead of the beginning of the school year, the coronavirus cabinet decided on Sunday, as Israel registered an increase in serious patients, whose number stood at 726 the highest in September.

The decision will need to receive final approval from the Knesset Education Committee.

Currently, there are about 44,000 schoolchildren infected with the virus, as well as 92,000 in isolation after being exposed to a verified case. In the past few days, the number of students in quarantine was as high as 120,000.

Ahead of September 1, at least 8,000 infected students were identified thanks to the required test, which helped keeping several tens our thousands in their classrooms.