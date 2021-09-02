COVID: Sweden becomes second EU country to ban Israelis

Sweden will not allow entry of Israelis into the country from Monday, September 6 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Jewish state, according to Israeli media.

The decision makes Sweden the second country to adopt the European Union's recommendation to remove Israel from the list of green countries, following in Portugal's footsteps, which banned Israelis on Wednesday.

Only Israelis with urgent needs and special permission will be allowed to enter the Scandinavian country. Sweden has also moved to ban the entry of citizens from the US, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia.