An unvaccinated 14-year-old COVID-19 patient was hospitalized in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Monday, according to Ynet.

The condition of the Israeli teen, who does not suffer from any background diseases, deteriorated and is on a ventilator, according to her doctors.

Last week, a healthy 13-year-old girl was hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition after testing positive for coronavirus.