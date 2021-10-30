Damascus hit by Israeli missiles, two injured - Syrian news

Explosions were heard in Syria 's capital, Damascus, on Saturday after Syrian air defenses intercepted multiple surface-to-surface missiles fired toward the countryside from the direction of "northern occupied Palestine," the state-run SANA news agency reported.

"The air defenses of the Syrian Arab Army repelled an Israeli aggression on areas in the Damascus countryside," SANA said.

Two Syrian soldiers were wounded and "material losses" were sustained, according to the report.

The news comes amid increasing Israeli military activity in Syria.

Just over a week ago, two bombs detonated on a bus transporting Syrian troops, killing 14 people and wounding others in one of the deadliest attacks on the capital since the beginning of the bloody civil war in 2011, according to the Associated Press

Civil defense members put out a bus fire at the site of a roadside bomb attack in central Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA October 20, 2021. (credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

This is a developing story.