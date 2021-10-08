Unidentified aircrafts target Iranian militia sites in Syria - report

Unidentified aircrafts targeted military sites belonging to Iranian militias in Al Bukamal and Deir ez-Zor, Syria on Friday, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

A fire reportedly broke out in the site, which is in the vicinity of a hospital.

Al Bukamal, near the border with Iraq, is under a "state of alert," according to SOHR, as intense shooting was heard throughout the city, reportedly an attempt by the Iranian militia to target the unidentified aircrafts.

This is a developing story.