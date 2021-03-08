The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Death toll rises to 31 from Equatorial Guinea explosions

By REUTERS  
MARCH 8, 2021 17:49
The death toll from a series of explosions in a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea has risen to 31, the health ministry said on Monday, as volunteers continued to search for bodies in the rubble.
About 600 people were injured in the blasts, which started with a fire at the Nkoantoma Military Base in the coastal city of Bata, according to the defense ministry.
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema attributed the accident to negligence related to the handling of dynamite and said the explosions damaged almost all homes and buildings in Bata, a city of just over 250,000 people.
Eitan Ginzburg appointed communications minister
Judge delays trial of former police officer in George Floyd death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 05:28 PM
Myanmar media companies stripped of licenses -state television
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 04:29 PM
US commits to Saudi defense after Houthi attacks on oil heartland
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 04:16 PM
Iran providing Yemen's Houthis with drones, missiles - Saudi official
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 03:36 PM
Syrian president Assad and his wife infected with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 02:24 PM
Coronavirus: Five millionth Israeli vaccinated
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,331 new cases, 3.7% of tests return positive
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 10:28 AM
Pope Francis ends epic Iraq tour where he preached peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 09:41 AM
Two killed in police firing on Myanmar protest- witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 09:38 AM
South Korea finds no link found between deaths and coronavirus vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 08:35 AM
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott remarries
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 08:23 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 45.5 cm to full lake
Australia suspends defense cooperation with Myanmar after junta crackdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2021 01:38 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by