Defense Establishment thwarts cyberattack targeting Israeli companies

Israel's Defense Establishment thwarted a cybrattack on Wednesday that targeted various Israeli defense companies, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry Spokesperson's Office.The attempted cyberattack was conducted by an international cyber group called "Lazarus," an organization that is backed by a foreign country. An ongoing investigation has revealed that members of the group used various hacking techniques, including "social engineering" and impersonation. They targeted companies in the hi-tech sector by building fake profiles on the social media platform Linkedin.The hackers impersonated CEOs and leading officials in human resources departments and lured employees of leading defense companies in Israel with tempting job offers and business opportunities. The purpose of the hacking scheme was to compromise the computers of these employees by sending corrupted files hidden as job offers and eventually gathering sensitive information. Moreover, the hackers used the official websites of several leading companies in order to try and hack their systems. The cyberattacks were identified in real time and were thwarted by the Defense Establishment's Tech Unit. No harm was done to the targeted networks, according to the statement. The Directorate of Security has launched a joint investigation together with the defense industries and other security bodies, following the attempted breach."The Directorate of Security for the Defense Establishment will continue its work in thwarting attempts to breach the networks of Israeli defense industries, and any attempts to harm the technological capabilities and assets of the State of Israel," the statement concluded.