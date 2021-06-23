Defense Min. Gantz submits draft proposal for inquiry into Case 3,000

Defense Minister Benny Gantz submitted a draft proposal to the Finance and Justice Ministries on Tuesday for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry that will examine the process in which defense ships and submarines were purchased in the past.The inquiry, should it be established, will be the newest development in the ongoing Submarine Affair, or case 3,000, which is an ongoing scandal involving a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG conglomerate over several years, including 2016, in which the political class has made accusations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite his being cleared by law enforcement.Gantz plans to submit the draft resolution to the government before Sunday's cabinet meeting, after he receives a response from the relevant ministries.