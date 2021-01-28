The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli vaccine to require two doses, Defense Ministry says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2021 21:08
The Israeli coronavirus vaccine candidate, Brilife, which is being developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research, will likely require two doses, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.
"After examining the data, it was decided to give a second shot (booster) as is done with the various vaccines available on the market: Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca," the ministry confirmed for The Jerusalem Post.Originally, IIBR said that it believed its vaccine would only require one dose.
The Israeli vaccine candidate started Phase II clinical trials earlier this month. Developers said they are hopeful it could receive preliminary approval by summer.
