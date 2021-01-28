Israeli vaccine to require two doses, Defense Ministry says

The Israeli coronavirus vaccine candidate, Brilife, which is being developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research, will likely require two doses, the Defense Ministry said Thursday."After examining the data, it was decided to give a second shot (booster) as is done with the various vaccines available on the market: Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca," the ministry confirmed for The Jerusalem Post.Originally, IIBR said that it believed its vaccine would only require one dose.The Israeli vaccine candidate started Phase II clinical trials earlier this month. Developers said they are hopeful it could receive preliminary approval by summer.