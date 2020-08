"The Defense Ministry has a central role in guarding the security of the state and securing its future. I expect ministry staff to serve as an example and to influence the mood and behavior in Israeli society," said Director-General of the Defense Ministry Amir Eshel.

The Defense Ministry will stop operations for an hour-and-a-half on Tuesday to discuss violence against women.