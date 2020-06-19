Deri resigns from managing coronavirus in Haredi and Arab communities

Interior Minister Areyh Deri has informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will be resigning from his duties of being in charge of handling the coronavirus in the Haredi and Arab communities, Walla! reported on Thursday night."Since the first wave of the virus is behind us and the government has been formed, I am informing you of my resignation of my duties, and I'm certain that the organizational foundation we've put in place will assist the government's ministers to continue treating the coronavirus in all the country's communities." Deri said in his announcement to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.